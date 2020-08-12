Smoking Ban on the Streets of Spain Delivers Shock to Smokers

The regional government of Galicia is finalising plans to ban smoking on streets and public places if there is no safety distance between people.

The measure will come into force from tomorrow, Thursday 13th, and is effective for the entire Community. At a press conference held this afternoon, acting president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, said that the finished document will be given to the Official Gazette of Galicia for release and will be posted online as soon as possible.

The president said the decision seeks to reinforce preventative measures against the coronavirus pandemic and stop contagion.

Feijóo said that tobacco smoke is a “transmitting factor”, which is why he was “evaluating” how to draft the specific paragraph that would include this measure, which would cover the complete region of Galicia from Thursday.

The President said he had been following the recommendations of the clinical committee of health experts that has been advising the Xunta since the beginning of the pandemic. “When you are in the street and you are circulating among people without being able to keep your distance, the logical thing is not to be able to smoke”.

The Xunta has not ruled out taking more drastic measures, but it will maintain the closure of nightlife for another seven days and the ban on celebrations, parties and festivals, as well as the reduction of capacity to 50% and the closure of the hospitality premises at one o’clock in the morning.