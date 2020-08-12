The red flags were out on the Guardamar del Segura beach when lifeguards made a brave and fearless rescue of two people in the rough sea.

THE rescue occurred after the bathers ignored the red flags on the beach and ventured into the water before getting into difficulties.

It is forbidden to swim with red flags out on the beach, and as a result, the rescue, thanks to a €500 fine from the Guardamar Police and the Guardia Civil, meant it was an expensive day at the beach for the offenders.

