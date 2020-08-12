Home Grown Musicians Will Excite Audiences on the Costa del Sol

THERE are still three Saturday night concerts to be enjoyed in Marbella’s Constitution Park which run until the end of August.

Local favourite La Negra Mayté the girl with the soulful voice performs with her band on August 16 and has recently recorded a live album with Amann and the Wayward Sons which was released in June.

Her current six-piece band incorporates soul, gospel and funk and their performance will make a hot night even hotter.

Another local band Delola present a style of Flamenco Rock fronted by guitarist and producer Juan Delola and they will be playing on August 23.

The final concert on August 30 showcases the unusual Gypsy Flamenco cellist Tin Fernández and his quintet who perform a number of original compositions.

Tickets cost just €5 for each night and can obtained from https://www.mientrada.net.