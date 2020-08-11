Policia Nacional save baby girl

THIS morning a man went out into the streets of Malaga asking for help from the Policia Nacional to aid a neighbour with a baby girl who was not breathing.

The little girl, just one month old, did not respond to initial stimuli from the parents. The police observed the child was not breathing and had begun to turn purple. The officers quickly took control of the situation and began to practice resuscitation on the girl.

After a few minutes of heart massage, the baby emitted a slight snore and began to breathe, finally an ambulance arrived and helped in ensuring the recovery of the little girl.