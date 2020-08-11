THE Estepona Council has awarded a contract to a supplier for the delivery of 125 bulletproof vests which will also deflect knives for the Local Police brigade.

Made from layers of high resistance synthetic fibres, these vests are an important protection for officers who are often first responders to violent situations.

Over the past few years, the Council has spent more than €500,000 to renew the fleet of vehicles, to obtain new communication technology and to increase the actual size of the local force.