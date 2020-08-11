Donald Trump Escorted from White House Briefing after Gunman Shot Outside

Donald Trump had to be swiftly escorted from a White House briefing yesterday following reports of a shooting outside.

The US President was immediately led out of the news conference and the building was placed on lockdown following the incident. He was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent and the White House was placed on lockdown. Mr Trump then returned a few minutes later saying the situation was “under control” and the alleged gunman had been taken to hospital.

He told reporters: “There was an actual shooting and somebody’s been taken to the hospital. “It was the suspect who was shot,” Trump said. Mr Trump praised the work of Secret Service personnel for keeping him safe. Asked if he was shaken by the incident, the president asked reporters: “I don’t know. Do I seem rattled?”

‘The world has been, you look back over the centuries, the world has been a dangerous place, a very dangerous place.’ Trump said that the Secret Service would provide a detailed briefing on the incident.

The Secret Service said in a tweet “the investigation into a USSS officer-involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital.

“At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger.”

In an update released Monday night, the Secret Service said a uniformed Secret Service officer had shot a 51-year-old man who said he had a gun. The suspect pointed an object at the officer as he crouched in “a shooter’s stance,” the statement continued. The officer fired his weapon, striking the man in the torso.