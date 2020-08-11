Dangerous Police Chase in Spain’s Costa Blanca after a Minor Hijacks His Dad’s Car

A dangerous police chase has taken place in Spain’s Costa Blanca after a minor hijacked his dad’s car and began making reckless manoeuvres through Orihuela. The vehicle did not even have its regulatory lights on and the Local Police of Redovan in Alicante intercepted the young boy around the Plaza de la Paz.

The police pursuit began after a resident in the municipality reported the reckless driving to the authorities. The incident occurred last Saturday and the minor tried to get away from the police whilst travelling with a passenger. He was driving towards Orihuela on the CV-91 after officers had seen him conduct several dangerous manoeuvres, including driving without lights and not stopping at stop signs.

The police chase was carried out through various streets of Redovan and culminated after a Local Police car cut off access on the street he was driving through. This is when the other passenger took off on foot and ran away from the officers. The underaged driver also tried to run away but he was quickly caught by the National Police who also joined the chase.

The dangerous youngster was finally grabbed by three different officers around Los Huertos. He was arrested for committing crimes against public road safety. Officers then learnt that the vehicle was his father’s.