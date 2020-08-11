EVEN though trees can be very attractive and help to remove carbon emissions, their roots can cause havoc with pavements and sewage pipes.

Benalmadena Council has listened to complaints from residents about problems with roots and following the end of the lockdown is continuing with its improvement plan to make the towns streets more attractive and safer.

Currently workers are removing 150 square metres of paving from Avenida de Los Argonautas where the footpath will be replaced with concrete and the old material will be sent to landfill.

At the same time, action will be taken to ensure that the pedestrian crossing is adapted in order to ensure that it can be used safely by those with reduced mobility.