CORONAVIRUS: Latest Health Ministry Figures- Cases Rise Yet Again in Spain

The latest official figures released by the Spanish Health Ministry on Tuesday 11 August for the number of people who have tested positive for Coronavirus is now 326,612- an overall increase of 3,632 from yesterday.

The ministry states that 1,418 of those infections have occurred in the past 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



Of the 1,418 new infections registered in the past 24 hours by the central Health Ministry in Spain on Tuesday 11 August, 448 are in Aragón, 243 in the Basque Country, 190 in Madrid, 109 in Andalusia, 100 in Catalonia, 42 in Castilla y León, 41 in Navarra, 35 in the Valencia region, 31 in La Rioja and 27 in Castilla La Mancha.

86 cases have been registered in the Canary Islands in the past 24 hours, but none in the Balearic Islands.

There have been a total of 28,581 Coronavirus-related deaths in Spain – an increase of 5 since Monday. The current known peak of recorded deaths related to Coronavirus in a 24-hour period in Spain was on 2 April, when 950 deaths were registered.

The objective is clear, said the director of health- the number of cases must be reduced as much as possible and the circulation of the virus slowed down before the month of September arrives. Because then, with the return to the routine, with the beginning of the school year, the outbreaks will happen again.

Although the Health Ministry updated its official Coronavirus mortality figures on 19 June following on-going discrepancies with the data released by some of the country’s regional health authorities – there are still huge differences in the ‘excess mortality’ figures published for this period in Spain.