Aid for Benidorm’s ‘support’ associations

Tara Rippin
SOCIAL WELFARE AID: The aim is to support those associations which improve the quality of life for disadvantaged groups. CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Benidorm

A SLICE of a €90,000 cash pie has been made available to associations and non-profit organisation which work in the social health, equality and functional diversity field in Benidorm.

COUNCILLOR for Social Welfare, Ángela Llorca, confirmed: “We have approved in the Local Government Board the bases that regulate this aid, with which the council intends to continue supporting the social associations of Benidorm that work for the integration and the improvement of the quality of life of the most disadvantaged people or groups or those who require special attention.”

A maximum of €12,000 will be given to successful associations, and the processing of this subsidy will be done through the municipal Electronic Office https://sede.benidorm.org




