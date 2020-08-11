Age Concern Centre set to return from the summer break on Sept 1

The Age Concern Centre in La Siesta will be back open on Sept 1, following a short break for the summer.

COVID-19 lockdown protocols meant closures for most businesses, but thankfully, Age Concern re-opened its shops on June 1, with the Age Concern Centre in La Siesta, re-opening during June and July.

After a refreshing summer break, the centre will be welcoming people back through the doors on Sept 1, with the library set to re-open on Sept 8.

Both the Torrevieja and Montesinos shops will remain open throughout August, with masks needed to be worn, and hands to be sanitised upon entry.