Youngsters detained for horrific cat torture in Manacor

POLICE arrested two youngsters for the horrific torture of a cat in Manacor in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports the creatures’ desperate cries woke up residents. They saw a cat tied up and four young people doing unspeakably cruel things to the animal until it died from its injuries.

-- Advertisement --



The youngsters left the cat’s body in the street, although a resident placed it in a rubbish container.

When a Local Police patrol arrived at the scene they set about searching the area for those responsible, leading to the detention of the pair on animal cruelty charges.

The investigation remains open and National police have not ruled out further arrests.