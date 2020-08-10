Multipurpose sports centre promised by Ribera Salud

A multipurpose sports medicine social centre will be annexed to the future building of a new health centre planned in Orihuela Costa.

RIBERA Salud, the company that currently manages the Torrevieja Health Department, is committed to the project which will see the space host different sports, cultural, recreational and educational activities, and will be available to the residents of the municipalities that make up the Torrevieja Health Department.

This new facility will be built as an ideal environment for the development of sports medicine, where activities for doctors such as medical examinations will be carried out.

The new space may also become a reception centre for any “health emergency” situations, such as the Gota Fria storms which occurred in Vega Baja last September.

With an estimated investment of more than €6 Million, the new Orihuela Costa High Resolution Health Centre aims to guarantee health coverage for both national and international residents.

The investment not only covers the construction of the new centres, but also its equipment.

However, Valencia’s Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, recently stated that she intends to take the management away the Ribera Salud group and bring it back into the public domain when the contract expires in October 2021.