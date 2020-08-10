Lightning and thunder rolls into Spain’s Costa del Sol as heavy rainfall and violent storms predicted

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
The Spanish weather agency has issued an alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain. image: Shutterstock

The Costa del Sol in Spain has been told to expect a week of violent storms and heavy rainfall by the weather agency AEMET.

From tonight, August 10th and through to midday on Tuesday, an area of isolated depression at high altitude will occur off the coast of southwestern Europe. This will bring with it a cold front and a drop in temperatures, causing stormy weather to move northwest across the Spanish peninsula.

-- Advertisement --

Expect severe storms tomorrow and Wednesday!

Starting at noon, instability will increase in the centre of Spain and in the North, with very intense storms in parts of Las Castillas, Madrid, southeast Galicia and northeast Extremadura. Further updates on the weather will be available tomorrow. Video credit: @tiempo

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here