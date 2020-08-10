Butroneros caught and arrested by the Guardia Civil in the Vega Baja

Two members of a group of butroneros in Orihuela Costa and La Mata-Torrevieja, were caught and subsequently arrested.

THEY were alleged to have been caught in the act whilst breaking into an industrial estate and were arrested by the Alicante Guardia Civil, in conjunction with teams from El Pilar de la Horadada and Almoradí.

These butroneros (thieves who steal by making holes in ceilings or walls) are also attributed to a further 19 crimes against properties.

In raids carried out on homes and properties belonging to the butroneros; €1075 in cash, two expensive vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and clothing were seized.

Both members were imprisoned.