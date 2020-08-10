BREAKING: Explosion Rips Through Petrol Tank in Spain as an Unlucky Lightning Bolt Sparks Emergency Firefighter Plan

#ULTIMAHORA | Incendio, sin heridos, en el complejo petroquímico de #Puertollano #CiudadReal



Un rayo ha caído sobre uno de los tanques que almacena crudo



An explosion has ripped through a petrol tank in Spain as an unlucky lightning bolt has sparked chaos in Ciudad Real. The Repsol oil tank in Puertollano has exploded this Monday morning after a lightning bolt struck.

According to eyewitnesses currently at the scene, there could be a second petrol tank which is also currently burning. The local firefighters have activated an emergency plan whilst the damage is investigated.

Authorities in the area have also marked a perimeter around the scene in order to control the situation and ensure the safety of citizens. The explosion has been confirmed by 112 Emergency Services in Castilla-La-Mancha. According to news sources, the explosion happened at around 9:51 a.m. on Monday and the fire is very much localised.

The 112 Emergency services have confirmed that, thankfully, there have been no injuries or fatalities as a result of the explosion so far.