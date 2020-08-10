Benidorm’s first million

ONE MILLION people visited Benidorm’s beaches between June 15 and August 6.

Figures provided by the beaches’ concessionary revealed that one million people accessed the 33 entrances to the Levante, Mal Pas and Poniente between these dates, said Beaches concessionary Monica Gomez.

“From the moment that we began work on planning the reopening of our beaches, the health and safety of users has been our priority and focal point.” Gomez declared.

The millionth user, a tourist from Alava in the Basque Region was welcomed by Gomez and Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, who thanked her “and all the people” who have chosen Benidorm for their holidays.