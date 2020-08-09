Fiestas cancelled

ALBIR’S fiestas, scheduled for mid-August, were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 situation.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Local Security Board at Alfaz’s Policia Local station presided by Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques and attended by local councillors and the Policia Local.

Also present was the Commander in Chief of Alicante’s Guardia Civil headquarters, the Commander from the Altea post.

Alfaz is determined to avoid further Covidd-19 outbreaks, Arques said, calling on the local population to be responsible “and use their common sense.”

The €55,000 budget for the Albir fiestas will now be used entirely for social purposes and alleviating the Covid-19 crisis, Fiestas councillor Oscar Perez announced.