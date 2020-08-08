Two earthquakes just off the coast of Valencia in northern Spain were reported this morning, buildings shook as car alarms blarred away until owners felt safe enough to go outside and switch them off.

Two earthquakes of magnitude 3 and 3.1 have affected the towns of Gavarda and Massalavés this Saturday morning. The first earthquake occurred in Massalavés at around 9.50 am, according to the National Geological Institute.

It had a magnitude of 3.1 and the epicentre has been located at a depth of 10 kilometres. The second took place in Gavarda, a few kilometres south of Massalavés, around 10.30. In this case, it was a magnitude 3 and the epicentre has been located on the surface.

Ther are no reports so far of any human casualties.