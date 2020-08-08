Cancellations to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca sees Brits Head for Turkey

Andrew Dear, who was among the very first British holidaymakers to grab a flight and arrive in Turkey after the coronavirus lockdown, says he found Turkey safer than the U.K. His remarks were backed by many other passengers returning to the UK.

The U.K. earlier this month included Turkey in its list of nearly 60 ‘safe’ countries and said it would ditch a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from these countries it deems to be a lower risk for COVID-19. Arriving British holidaymakers praised the measures taken by Turkey, to ensure a safe and healthy stay of tourists in the facilities and beaches.

Stretching along Turkey’s Aegean coast, Muğla is known for its historical remains, natural riches and beaches. It hosts millions of foreign visitors each year. The province welcomed around 1.14 million British tourists last year, up from around 1 million in 2018.

The U.K.’s official pandemic death toll, which stood at more than 45,000 as of Friday, has for several weeks been the highest in Europe and the third-highest in the world behind the U.S. and Brazil.

Tourism facilities and beaches in Turkey started welcoming guests following necessary preparations in line with the Safe Tourism Certification program, jointly launched by the Foreign Ministry, Culture and Tourism Ministry and Transportation Ministry.

The program sets out a series of measures for various sectors, including accommodation, transportation, the health status of travellers and employee facilities for those looking to spend their vacation in Turkey.