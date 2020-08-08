BREAKING NEWS: Massive Explosion near Brighton Reported

Reports are flooding in of a massive explosion at Newhaven port near Brighton.

A huge fire has broken out in East Sussex with massive thick clouds of smoke that can be seen for miles. Fire and rescue crews were called at around 9.30 am today to reports of a blaze in Newhaven. Officials say an industrial building was found alight and has since been evacuated. The fire is not far from Newhaven Harbour railway station.

A large cloud of black smoke can be seen billowing into the air from as far away as Lancing, it has been reported. One person, who could see the smoke from near Hove Lawns, said: “The smoke cloud is absolutely massive.

“I don’t know what is going on but it looks like an explosion.”

The fire still rages on but so far seems unstoppable. Police and emergency services are on scene and waiting for the fire to extinguished so they begin forensic tests.

More to follow on this breaking story later today.