Top attractions in Benidorm on Spain’s Costa Blanca forced to shut down early due to lack of tourists

TOP Benidorm attractions Aqualandia and Mundomar will close their doors on August 23 due to a lack of tourists.

THE theme parks opened late in the season on July 3 with restricted capacity after being forced to remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Santa Maria group, which owns both of the Benidorm parks, said shutting down at the end of August had been on the cards. A drastic drop in tourism has only exacerbated the situation and forced their hand.

A source told Informacion that “each year the influx of visitors is less the last week of August” and added that “this year the forecasts are not very good due to the entire situation generated by the coronavirus and the lack of tourism”.

As such, the water park and the leisure complex have decided to close their doors on August 23.