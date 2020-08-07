Surge in Costa Almeria Covid-19 cases prompts street market suspensions

A SURGE in new Covid-19 cases on the Costa Almeria has prompted a number of localities to suspend their street markets to avoid gatherings of people and a possible risk of infections.

Garrucha council announced on Thursday that after studying the pandemic situation over the previous 24 hours it had decided to stop both its weekly Friday market and the daily summer season market on its seafront promenade until there is a drop in the number of cases.

The local authority has also put a temporary halt to sporting activities and to organised activities for youngsters at its House of Youth.

At the same time the council said it was reinforcing disinfection efforts in the municipality and had asked the Junta de Andalucia to reduce nightspot opening hours.

Also on Thursday, Turre Mayor Martin Ramon Morales Fuentes announced the Friday market had been suspended “with the aim of preventing more traffic and contact between people.”

On top of that, the municipal football ground, sports centre and petanca courts have been closed and all the cultural events programmed for the week up to August 14 have been cancelled.

It is much the same story in Vera. The local authority cancelled the Saturday street market for at least two weeks “due to the evolution of the health situation caused by Covid-19, taking into account the outbreaks which are occurring in the Levante region of Almeria.”

The administration said the market suspension could be extended, depending on how the situation develops.

“The council considers the protection of health is vital and comes before any individual or collective right”, the notification states.

There is also an appeal to the public to “maximise protection and prevention measures and to follow the protocols to the letter.

“Between us all we can contain the expansion of the infections”, the notification ends.