Soller maritime museum welcomes back visitors

THE Soller Maritime Museum has reopened its doors following months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to allow reform works to be carried out.

The museum located in the old Santa Catalina de Alejandria chapel in Soller Port welcomed its first visitors on Friday.

The renovated exhibition area features old naval pieces and objects related to fishing and trade, models of boats, photographs and historic images and documents, with other exhibits related to the sea distributed around the building exterior, entrance and exhibition hall.

The main themes are fishing, trade and emigration.

One of the big attractions is ‘The Murmur of Memory’ project for the recovery and preservation of oral memories related to the port, which Mallorca President Catalina Cladera and Balearic government Vice-President and regional minister for Culture, Heritage and Language Policy Bel Busquetas officially inaugurated earlier in the week.

The project is based on research by Dr Catalina Gaya and focuses on 10 locals born in the 1920s and 1930s and two younger fishermen, who link the memory of the past with the present. It features videos which can be watched with English subtitles.

The maritime museum is for the moment open just Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm, and with all the necessary Covid-19 protection measures in place.

These include the obligation of wearing a face mask and social distancing inside the museum complex.

Visits to The Murmur of Memory and guided tours must be booked in advance by emailing museumaritimmallorca18@gmail.com.