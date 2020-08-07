New-look Adra market open for business

THE first phase of the Adra market makeover is complete and it is fully open for business.

Mayor Manuel Cortes noted the market had undergone a “radical change” which “now you can clearly appreciate”, during a visit on Thursday to see the result of the works.

He particularly highlighted how “functional” and how much more modern and light-filled the market is now, and urged locals to shop there and “support traditional trade because this is also the lifeblood of our town.”

Commenting on what remains to be done on the €1.1 million market project Cortes said the works are progressing well “despite the circumstances we are experiencing.”

The second phase of the works involves a complete remodelling of the market façade, which is due to be completed in September.

The council said the overall aim it to convert what is the municipality’s “trading epicentre for local produce” into a “21st century building”, and to open it up to “new commercial uses which up until now have not been exploited”, such as more eateries or other kinds of establishments which “generate dynamism.”

The market makeover is 80 per cent financed by the European Regional Development Fund and 20 per cent by the municipal council.