Global ‘Safe Travel Stamp’ Secured in Spain’s Costa del Sol

Malaga has obtained a distinction from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which recognizes the safety of tourists visiting the city. This seal, awarded by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), places the Costa del Sol capital on the list of destinations with the highest guarantees to travel in the world.

The safety and hygiene tourist stamp aims to generate tranquillity for incoming tourists and helps promote and accelerate the recovery of national and international tourism. The ‘Safe Travels’ seal is the world’s first safety and hygiene seal, which has been specifically designed and created to address COVID-19.

As highlighted by Rosa Sanchez, the Councilor for Tourism and Promotion of the City, “Malaga is a tourist destination that has all the highest travel guarantees and it continues to validate this notion with achievements like this stamp.” To obtain the WTTC seal, destinations have had to comply with a series of protocols and standards in the prevention of the pandemic.

This distinction has been endorsed by more than 200 CEOs from the main business groups in the global tourism sector. Local destinations have committed to rebuilding trust among travellers and within the sector to boost its reactivation. These protocols have been developed following the indications of the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).