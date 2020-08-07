Flight Deviated to Spain’s Costa del Sol After Stubborn Passenger REFUSES to Wear Mask

A stubborn passenger on a flight from the Canary Islands to Madrid forced the plane to make an emergency landing in the Costa del Sol all because he refused to wear his mask. This incident occurred on an Air Europa flight on Thursday afternoon.

The flight was meant to land in Madrid at around 9:00 p.m. but its arrival was heavily delayed after having to divert to the Costa del Sol airport in Malaga. The aforementioned passenger was repeatedly told by the staff to put his mask on. Masks are mandatory at all times in most of Spain, but the airline industry was one the first to enforce this regulation.

According to sources from Air Europa, the man refused to wear a mask several times. His refusal and bad attitude forced the crew to activate the relevant protocol. This protocol includes diverting the flight to the nearest airport and notifying security forces about the incident.

When the flight touched down in Costa del Sol airport, the Guardia Civil officers came to handle the stubborn passenger and remove him from the aircraft. The rest of the passengers were able to wait on the plane and head to their destination, although their arrival was delayed.