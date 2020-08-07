€240,000 aid money made available for those affected by COVID-19

Some positive news from the San Fulgencio City Council as they make money available for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

-- Advertisement --



THE City of San Fulgencio has announced the new financial aid is intended for SMEs, micro-SMEs, self-employed people and professionals of the region whose commercial activity has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

€240,000 in aid will also be available for companies and shops. Applicants may receive up to €2,000 from this direct grant that intends to revitalise the local economy.

The total amount of the subsidy amounts to €242,274, of which approximately €39,760 have been contributed thanks to help from the Alicante Provincial Council.

The aid is aimed at covering structural and general operating expenses, such as; rents, consulting and advice, interest on loans or rental of commercial vehicles of companies established in the municipality.

This positive step will hopefully ease the financial worries suffered by those affected from the crisis and rejuvenate entrepreneurship, and businesses, in the area.

Applications made electronically can be made from today until Thursday August 20. You can do so by accessing the Featured Procedures section of the Electronic Office of the San Fulgencio (www.sanfulgencio.sedelectronica.es).