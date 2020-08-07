BREAKING NEWS: France Records Highest Daily Cases of COVID

The French government says it has recorded 2,288 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hour- which is up 684 cases from yesterday.

The French government is considering seriously putting some cities back into lockdown after a sudden spike in cases have been reported in the last day. The UK is also keeping a close on events as ministers from both countries are in talks regarding UK quarantine for French arrivals.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has weighed in warning holidaymakers that “there is always the risk of disruption to travel plans” during a pandemic when he was asked whether France may be the next on the quarantine list.

“It’s a tricky situation,” he said. “What I can say to people is we’re in the midst of a global pandemic and that means there is always the risk of disruption to travel plans and people need to bear that in mind.”

With more than 30,000 deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe, behind the UK and Italy. The city of Toulouse has introduced new rules requiring face masks in its busiest streets, with Paris and a number of other cities expected to follow suit.

