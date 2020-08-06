Spaniards on Spain’s Costa del Sol can’t understand what they have done to upset Britain

Spanish nationals have always been very welcoming to British Expats, but after the UK government introduced the quarantine law they are wondering what they have done to upset Britain.

An Expat from a local social group told the story of a neighbour, a Spanish taxi driver, who has two children and is struggling to survive. The man just cannot understand why Boris Johnson’s government has enforced the quarantine rules, his lively hood as a taxi driver is at risk now the profitable airport runs have virtually disappeared.

Juan, (not his real name) the taxi driver said: “No-one understands what we in Spain has done to deserve this. After all, we welcomed all the English here years ago, they came on holiday and many came back to live- they love the lifestyle here. But, as soon we need their help, the British government turns it’s back on us. Our government has made all the data available to the UK about outbreaks and the number of cases and it’s still lower than in the UK here- just exactly have we done?”.

Juan’s wife Angela added: “My husband is under so much stress at the moment, sorry if he seems upset but we are financially finished. His job was good until all this happened,- the crisis has ruined everyone’s life I know. He (Juan) now spends most of the day arguing with fellow taxi drivers at Malaga airport over who is at fault- the Spanish government for being quick to act or the UK for being slow to react to the crisis. Every time they all come to the same conclusion and that is the quarantine law in the Uk was a political and not a public health decision. As we in Spain lost 80% of our business so in the UK they gained 80% as holidaymakers stayed at home- forced to “Staycate” as the TV says.”

Juan came back into the conversation and added: “When this is all over things will change, and not for the good- we were always too obliging and helpful to tourists and British residents. We endure bad behaviour, rudeness and even drunkenness- for what!”.

Boris Johnson’s government is closely monitoring the situation regarding the Spanish outbreak in Catalonia Spain especially and has promised to review the quarantine law at the end of this week, which will hopefully be overturned in favour of Spain.