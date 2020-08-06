Paedophile on Spain’s Costa Blanca Arrested After Masturbating in Front of Children

National Police officers arrested a 60-year-old man of Romanian origin last Tuesday in Costa Blanca’s Valencia for undressing and masturbating in front of two women and four minors aged between 6 and 11. According to police sources, the man exposed himself in a park on the old riverbed of the Turia river.

The events occurred around 3.30 p.m. last Tuesday. The police were alerted by the 091 emergency services and were instructed to go to a park where there was a naked man masturbating in front of some minors.

The officers ran into some cyclists who told them that there was a naked man making obscene gestures in the presence of several minors. Once at the scene, the two women, who were in the company of the four minors, told the officers that there was an older man in the vicinity who moments before had approached them and their children. He started to take off his clothes and apparently, he started exposing his private parts and masturbating.

The officers, after locating him and carrying out several checks, arrested him for the alleged perpetrator of exhibitionism. The detainee, who already has a police record for similar events, has been brought to the courts and awaits his sentencing.