BREAKING NEWS: Now the Rest of Europe turns Against Spain and Demands COVID Tests for Arrivals!

Countries across the European Union have begun to enforce mandatory tests on travellers from Spain.

The measure is being taken as the outbreaks detected on mainland Spain increase. Germany, France, Belgium and Denmark, among others, now require tests for arrivals from Spain. The move has enraged Spanish officials who are already engaged in last-minute talks with the British government to lift or maybe even just localise per-region quarantine measures that are ‘strangling the country’ said one official.

The Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, said people who travel to Germany from countries or regions that the federal government has declared at risk for the coronavirus epidemic will be subjected to a mandatory test from this Saturday to check if they are infected with Covid-19 when entering the country. He stressed that the tests will be free. The measure affects all travellers, specifically though from Navarra, Aragon and Catalonia in Spain.