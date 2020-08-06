BREAKING NEWS: Infection Numbers in Scotland Soar Despite Aberdeen Lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has admitted Scotland’s R rate has gone UP to as high as one and warns infection numbers are expected to keep rising despite the Aberdeen lockdown.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted today that Scotland’s coronavirus infection rate has actually risen in the wake of an outbreak in Aberdeen- even with the restrictions put into place yesterday.

-- Advertisement --



The First Minister said the R-rate for the county had risen to between 0.6 and one, up from between 0.6 and 0.9 and new cases have also been found in Glasgow and the Clyde. Some 25 new cases were linked to the cluster today, a 46 per cent increase on yesterday bringing the total to 79.

The city was placed into down after cases doubled in 24 hours this week, with 39 – more than half – of the 67 new cases across Scotland in the past 24 hours in the Grampian health board area. Ms Sturgeon said she expects to be reporting a rise in the number of people infected in Aberdeen on Friday, despite putting pubs, restaurants and other businesses back into mothballs.

‘I know that this is a real blow to the city and all of us regret that we’ve had to take this position, but I do believe that people understand why it is necessary,’ she said.

‘There are just too many uncertainties about this outbreak right now so we are not yet confident that we can keep it under control without these additional measures