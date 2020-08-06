BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters Struggle to Contain Massive Forest Fire in Salamanca Spain

Helicopters. fire-crews and local emergency services are battling a massive forest fire that has been raging for hours in the region of Salamanca in Northeastern Spain.

At least thirty hectares of pine forest are under threat as emergency services struggle to contain the forest fire that has been blazing for hours and shows no signs of stopping.

Helicopters ferried water in from nearby reservoirs and sprayed directly into the center of the inferno, so far with no effect. Firefighters are being forced to take regular breaks as the weather, and the temperature from the flames, it started to melt protective equipment, putting lives in danger.

Fire chiefs say it could be hours before they manage to extinguish the fire and by then even more precious pine trees will be lost forever.