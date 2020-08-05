No Jet2 Flights to Spain’s Almeria or Murcia Until November

The British tour operator Jet2holidays has cancelled all of its flights and holidays from the United Kingdom to Almería and Murcia until October 31. This decision was taken after the British government advised against all trips to Spain, in addition to having enforced quarantine on travellers returning from Spain.

Initially, the company suspended travel to all its destinations in mainland Spain – Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia – from July 28 to August 17. However, it has now extended this suspension even further (until October 31) with regard to the provinces of Almeria and Murcia.

Almeria and Murcia, however, will not be the only Spanish destinations affected. According to Travel Weekly review, Jet2holidays has also cancelled holidays departures from Leeds Bradford airport to Barcelona, ​​until November 16, as well as from Manchester to Barcelona until October 31. As for the Balearic and Canary Islands, it has cancelled the holidays until August 10.

Faced with restrictions imposed by the United Kingdom on countries such as Spain and Portugal, Jet2 decided to expand capacity to Greece and Turkey, with 30,000 new seats for this summer.