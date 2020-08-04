Kids can learn about grown up life

THE president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol-Axarquía, José Juan Jiménez, has signed an agreement bringing the Ágora Infantil project to new educational centres in the region.

This programme has an innovative methodology based on participative and recreational dynamics with the aim of involving minors in their environment.

The project allows young people to participate in public life by contributing their ideas or suggestions. Getting them involved in decision-making, to understand how municipalities work and creating awareness campaigns on fundamental issues such as gender equality, solidarity or the environment.

“The program is configured in such a way that classrooms are decision spaces in which children and adolescents analyse their territory, make proposals, deliberate and collectively build a proposal, being able to go to the Town Hall to put them into operation”, explained organiser, Aroa Palma, who recalled that Ágora Infantil is an infant and youth participation programme designed and implemented by the Coglobal Association and supported by the University of Malaga, Huelva, Cádiz and the Università degli studi di Palermo.