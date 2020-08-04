Cancelled Flights to Spain’s Costa Blanca Forces Brits to Swap Benidorm for Bournemouth

SINCE Boris Johnson announced a mandatory quarantine for all travellers returning to the UK from Spain, flights have been cancelled left, right, and centre. Although many tourists have willingly cancelled, others have been left stranded yearning for a holiday in the sun.

The ‘staycation’ has become a popular alternative for those who have had their flights cancelled either willingly or unwillingly. Many Brits have been forced to swap Benidorm for Bournemouth and thankfully some have had the good weather to enjoy it.

This happened to Mandy Newton-Wells who was scheduled to fly out with Travel Republic as part of a package holiday deal. Although their flight wasn’t cancelled, as Ryanair is still flying to Costa Blanca and Spain, their holiday was cancelled. However, they made the most of a bad situation and took advantage of their days off by visiting the seaside town of Bournemouth.

Some agree that a ‘staycation’ (a vacation at home rather than abroad) is the appropriate thing to do, as it can help rebuild the economy at home first. However, many Brits are furious at Johnson’s rapid decision to impose a quarantine on all travellers from Spain. Sadly, the streets of Costa Blanca are not as busy as you would expect and Benidorm has given up on the British tourism market in search of new opportunities elsewhere.