Vicious Roquetas park mugging puts victim in hospital

A VICIOUS mugging in a Roquetas de Mar park put the victim in hospital.

The attacker whacked his target three times on the head with a large stick, robbing them of €300 and leaving them unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

The Guardia Civil reported that the victim’s injuries were so severe that after being initially checked over at a health centre they were hospitalised.

Officers investigating the mugging determined the assailant had been acting alone.

Within hours they had identified, tracked down and arrested the suspect.