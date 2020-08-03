Trial continues over illegal dumping

THE Court of First Instance and Instruction number 1 of Torrox has issued an order for the opening of a trial against the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo and his councillor for Urbanismo y Vivienda, Mari Nieves Atencia.

The trial is also to include seven businessmen in the construction sector for the case of the illegal landfill of the Río de la Miel, which operated irregularly between June 1998 and September 2016.

The prosecutor last February requested a sentence of two years in prison and 18 months of disqualification for the Nerja councillor for these events.

The same sentence is requested by the Public Ministry for the councillor for Urbanismo y Vivienda, as well as for the seven entrepreneurs in the construction sector of the easternmost town in the province who will sit in the dock of a Criminal Court of the Malaga capital in the coming months. For the councilLors, the prosecutor asks for a fine of €7,300 and for employers of €18,250.