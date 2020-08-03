Replica of Historic Ship Which Sailed Around the World Visits Costa del Sol

FOR just a few days, the Fuengirola marina welcomed a stopover by the Nao Victoria on her journey to mark 500 years of the first round-the-world trip.

This boat, which is an exact replica of the one used by Juan Sebastián Elcano for this feat, left the town on Sunday heading for Garrucha in Almeria.

Fuengirola Mayor, Ana Mula was seen on deck as she enjoyed a guided tour by her crew, who explained the history of the vessel and showed her how they coped with living in the confined space.

After completing her tour, the Mayor praised the educational work carried out by the Nao Victoria Foundation.

She also said that “just as we in the council have done, the crew has adapted this piece of history to the needs that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes on us including for visitors, online ticket sales, capacity control for 20 people per group and installation of hydroalcoholic gel dispensers, among other measures.”