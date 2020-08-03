Daily COVID Cases in Spain Reaching Thousand Mark Without Counting Worst Affected Regions

In the last 24 hours, Spain has registered a 968 increase in the number of daily COVID cases, without even accounting for the worst affected regions (Madrid, Cataluña, and Navarra). Since Friday, the total number of cases has increased by 8,532 bringing the total number to 297,054.

Last Monday, the Ministry of Health recorded a staggering 6,361 new cases of the virus over the weekend alone. Although this is comparably low when examining this weekend’s figures. In the last 24 hours, more than half of all new infections have been registered in one region. Aragon accounts for 586 of the 968 new COVID cases.

Andalucia accounts for 101, Asturias for 7, Canarias for 21, Cantabria for 22, Castilla La Mancha for 7, Castilla y Leon for 11, Comunidad de Valencia for 51, Extremadura for 14, Galicia for 15, Murcia for 10 and the Basque Country for 123. Over the last two weeks there have been 29,598 new cases of the coronavirus in Spain.

In terms of deaths, there have been a total of 26 deaths over the week. Of the 26 deaths, 15 have been in Aragon, 2 in Castilla La Mancha, 1 in Castilla y Leon, 2 in Cataluña, 4 in Comunidad de Valencia, 1 in Extremadura and 1 in Madrid. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have sadly been 28,472 deaths