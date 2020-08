FOLLOWING a recent visit to the City by the Israeli Ambassador to Spain, a second diplomat, this time from the United Arab Emirates, met with Mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

The mayor welcomed Ambassador, Majid Alsuwaid and thanked him and the people of the United Arab Emirates for supporting Marbella during the pandemic by donating PPE materials against Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



She also asked the diplomat to report home that Marbella is a safe destination for tourists and is ready to welcome them this summer.