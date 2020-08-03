BREAKING NEWS: 1,700 Jobs at Risk as DW Sports Plunged into Administration

SPORTS retailer and gym group DW Sports has said it is has been forced into administration, leaving 1,700 employees at risk.

The company is expected to appoint insolvency specialists today after its income was wiped out by the protracted closure of stores and gyms during the lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



DW Sports, which was founded by former Wigan Athletic owner Dave Whelan, operated 73 gyms and 75 retail sites across the UK but announced plans to shut 25 of its stores last month. The company said it will now wind down its retail business for good, with its website ceasing trading with immediate effect and closing-down sales starting at its 50 remaining stores.

A spokesman said the company plans to protect as many jobs and gyms as possible through the restructuring process. Administrators intend to support employees, customers and gym members while they look to secure a buyer for some or all of the DW Sports portfolio.

At present, 59 of its gyms have reopened in England and Northern Ireland, with a further 14 sites in England, Scotland and Wales unable to open due to Government restrictions.