The glitter and glamour is back! Costa Blanca’s hottest venue, Benidorm Palace, is opening up its doors and all the magic that goes with on Friday, August 7.

Benidorm Palace was forced to close on March 14 due to State of Alarm, and now, almost five months on, one of the greatest live entertainment venues in Spain is ready to ‘set sail once again’.

Bigger and better than ever from Friday, August 7

The finest dancers, singers, musicians, entertainers and producers have been preparing themselves for this very moment – when they can once again take to the stage at the must-go attraction and legendary hotspot and wow the crowds.

An international cast of 40 talented artists invite you on a luxury cruise around the world’s oceans for an aquatic adventure that is the spectacular Aqua!

The incredible aquatic journey is more than a show – it’s an unforgettable journey at the unforgettable venue that is Benidorm Palace, with the option to enjoy dinner and drinks.

Three decades at the helm of Palace has done nothing to quash the passion of boss Christine Climent – in fact quite the opposite, and she and all of the Benidorm Palace family are raring to go.

The following emotional video shows the end of the show on March 13, the evening before Spain went into lockdown!

Falling in love and setting up home

Christine, who came to Spain for a week and never went back after meeting husband Vicente, falling in love and setting up home here, said: “Have I lost of any of my passion?

No, in fact I think I am more passionate, and certainly more critical.

Some things I might not have noticed before but as Benidorm Palace and the shows have grown, I have grown, too.

After 30 years, you know exactly how something should look, and nothing less is good enough.”

“People expect more now and want more of the ‘wow’ factor. That’s a good thing really, as it keeps us on our toes.”

“AQUA” the latest production at Benidorm Palace from Friday, August 7

*The management at Benidorm Palace is urging readers to only buy tickets for shows via the box office on 965 851 660 or through their website.

“AQUA” the latest production will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, click the image below for the availability calendar.

Early bookings are highly recommended.