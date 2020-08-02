Drunken Irish Ryanair Passenger who threatened to Punch Cabin crew and told one to ‘f***’ off is Jailed

Drunken Ryanair passenger is jailed for threatening to punch cabin crew and telling one to ‘f***’ off after he was challenged for downing his own vodka on a return flight from Spain.

The drunken passenger, Adam Lennon, caused so much havoc on a commercial flight the captain decided to land at Bristol Airport. Lennon was flying with a pal by Ryanair from Murcia in Spain to Dublin on New Year’s Eve, 2019, Bristol Crown Court heard yesterday (July 31).

But after necking back vodka he and his friend started play-fighting and, when spoken to, Lennon threatened to punch cabin crew staff before telling one to “F-off”. Because Lennon continued to be disruptive the aircraft’s captain decided to divert to Bristol, where police were waiting in the wings.

The diversion landed Ryanair with costs of almost £6,000. Lennon, 22, whose address was given as Baldoyle in Dublin, pleaded guilty to being drunk on an aircraft. The court heard he had not cooperated with his legal team, had absented himself, and was originally thought to be in either Ireland or Italy.

Judge Michael Longman concluded he was legally able to deal with and jail Lennon in his absence, and jailed him for four months. The judge also said Lennon must pay Ryanair almost £6,000 in costs, thereby covering the companies diversion costs.