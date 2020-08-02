Dele Alli, Maddison, and Grealish Caught Flouting Security Measures Whilst Partying in Spain’s Ibiza

Dele Alli, Maddison, and Grealish have all been caught in Ibiza enjoying the end of the Premier League season and flouting all sorts of security measures as they let loose on Spain’s party island. Although thousands of people have died both in England and Spain, these players are seen without a care in the world, huddling around friends in close proximity.

-- Advertisement --



Neither do they look preoccupied about the thought of having to do a mandatory quarantine when they arrive in England. Them having fun and partying is not the issue here, the issue is that they do it with no regard for the current pandemic the world is facing.

Dele Alli, Maddison, and Grealish have all been seen partying on Spain’s Ibiza with no regard for the controversy their actions may cause. Even more so because they are leading players in the league who have many fans that look up to them for guidance. They are not simply football players but rather they should be role models.

It is not only English players as Ezequiel Lavezzi also uploaded a photo on his account with Tottenham players Eric Dier, Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso, and Maxi Pereyra from Watford. Here they show no signs of respecting social distancing or security measures. One can only hope that their actions have been enough to avoid contracting the virus and spreading it across the nation’s football players.