A crazed woman stabs her ex-boyfriend in broad daylight on the streets on Spain’s Sevilla. The local police in the capital of Sevilla have arrested a 44-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her ex-partner on Calle Evangelista, in Triana. The crazed woman was in breach of a 300-meter restraining order.

During the incident, several officers appeared at the scene, although the neighbours noticed that the attacker, and the party she had attacked, had already left. A few meters away, they located the victim, a 59-year-old man, sitting on the ground with a bloody arm, asking for help since. The victim had been stabbed in the chest and arm. His ex-partner, the attacker, was beside him.

-- Advertisement --



The police officers managed to separate them after which the male quickly fled the scene. He was transferred to the nearest hospital centre to be treated for his wounds.

The incident occurred despite the fact that the aggressor has a restraining order against her ex-partner. She is strictly prohibited from approaching him within a 300-metre radius, a procedure that was confirmed in a Court of Sevilla.

Once arrested, the woman was transferred to the police station and brought to justice. Thanks for reading ‘Crazed Woman Stabs her Ex-Boyfriend in Broad Daylight in Spain’. Let us know what you think in the comments or give the article a like if you enjoyed reading.