Andalucia in Flower Salutes Green Spaces in Costa del Sol Towns

LAST Friday July 31 the First Andalucia in Flower Awards took place at the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona and guest of honour was a minister in the Junta de Andalucia Government, Elías Bendodo.

The initiative is promoted by AMJA, the Multisectoral Association of Andalucian Gardening and aims to promote, protect, improve and enhance the value of green spaces in the municipalities of Andalucia.

Andalucia in Flower also recognises this work of the municipalities who plant flowers, shrubs and trees throughout their towns, with Estepona in particular averaging up to a million plants each year.

Estepona is also spending €1.5 million this year in order to remodel 11 streets in the town which will include a focus on floral decoration.