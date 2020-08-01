A WOMAN was knocked unconscious when she fell headfirst onto rocks on a Cabo de Gata beach on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on a difficult to access cove between the Monsol and Berrocal beaches in the middle of the natural park, the Andalucia 112 emergencies service reported.

Several people who saw her fall several metres and hit her head immediately alerted the 112 coordination centre.

Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and an EPES health team rushed to the woman’s assistance.

An Emergencies 112 rescue helicopter transferred her to hospital.