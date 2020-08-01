Watch the Video: Police Bought in to Break up Bournemouth Beach Brawls

More Police officers draughted in to break up ‘brawls’ at seasides in the UK on 100F hottest day of the year.

Thousands of People flocked to Britain’s beaches yesterday on the hottest day of the year so far. Serious disturbances were also reported at Portobello beach in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Police officers were forced to make arrests and break up ‘brawls’ between sunseekers who flocked to the beaches yesterday as the UK experienced its hottest day of the year so far.

Fights broke out in Bournemouth, Dorset, and Portobello, Scotland, as large groups gathered for a day in the sunshine. In Bournemouth, where more than 100,000 people had visited for the day, a woman wearing a swimming costume was filmed as she was led away by the police as dozens of stunned bathers watched on. Video credit: YouTube

“Dorset Police – and our colleagues on the ground – are doing the best they can in these very difficult and extreme circumstances,” Anna Harvey, chair of Dorset Police Federation, said.

Meteorologists said temperatures recorded at Heathrow had reached 37.8C (100.04F), making it the third warmest day ever recorded in the UK.

Dorset Police also said its officers would be working longer shifts and some had their rest days cancelled to cope with the anticipated influx of visitors over the summer. By 11:00 BST traffic marshals were already turning people away from Sandbanks car park and residents were urging the council to close the road.

By mid-afternoon, nearly all of the seven-mile stretch of beach between Poole Harbour and Highcliffe was marked as red on the council’s beach app, meaning “avoid, safe social distancing not possible”.

Dorset Council said car parks at Lulworth and Durdle Door, on the Jurassic Coast, were also full and urged visitors to go elsewhere.